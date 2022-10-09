Donald Sutherland

Sutherland had a featured role as the Bennet sisters’ father. The Canada native has also acted in The Undoing, Ad Astra, the Hunger Games franchise, Horrible Bosses and Dirty Sexy Money.

The Commander in Chief alum has been married three times. He wed Lois Hardwick in 1959 before their 1966 divorce. He later was married to Shirley Douglas, with whom he shares twins Kiefer Sutherland and Rachel Sutherland, from 1966 to 1970. Following their split, he tied the knot with Francine Racette in 1972. Donald and Racette share three sons: Rossif Sutherland, Angus Sutherland and Roeg Sutherland.