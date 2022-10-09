Jena Malone

Malone rounded out the Bennet brood with her role as youngest daughter Lydia. The Nevada native’s acting credits also include Stepmom, Donnie Darko, Saved!, Hatfields & McCoys, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Inherent Vice and Nocturnal Animals.

The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actress shares son Ode Mountain with ex-fiancé Ethan Delorenzo, from whom she split in 2019. Malone — who came out as pansexual in August 2022 — has since been linked to musician Alex Ebert.