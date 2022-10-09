Keira Knightley

The England native starred as Elizabeth Bennet, the family’s second daughter. Before becoming one of Austen’s leading ladies on the big screen, Knightley rose to fame with roles in Bend It Like Beckham, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Love Actually and The Jacket. Following Pride and Prejudice, she has continued acting, starring in the likes of Atonement, The Duchess, Anna Karenina, Begin Again and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

The Imitation Game actress has been married to James Righton since 2013, with whom she shares daughters Edie and Delilah.