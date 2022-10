Matthew Macfadyen

The Emmy Award winner portrayed leading man Fitzwilliam Darcy. Macfadyen’s acting credits also include The Reckoning, Frost/Nixon, The Three Musketeers, Anna Karenina, Ripper Street, The Assistant and Operation Mincemeat. He has starred as Tom Wambsgans on HBO’s Succession since 2018.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms actor married Keeley Hawes in 2004, and the couple shares two children. Macfadyen is also stepfather to Hawes’ son from a previous relationship.