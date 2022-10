Rosamund Pike

Pike brought eldest sister Jane Bennet to life in Pride and Prejudice. The Gone Girl star’s acting credits also include Die Another Day, Promised Land, An Education, Jack Reacher, Beirut, A Private War, I Care A Lot and The Wheel of Time.

The Oscar nominee and longtime partner Robie Uniacke welcomed children Solo and Atom in 2012 and 2014, respectively.