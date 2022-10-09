Talulah Riley

Middle daughter Mary Bennet was played by Riley. In addition to her role as the budding pianist, Riley has appeared in St. Trinian’s, Nearly Famous, The Knot, Thor: The Dark World, The Last Witness, Westworld, Father Christmas Is Back and FX’s Pistol.

Riley married businessman Elon Musk in 2010 before divorcing nearly two years later. The pair reconciled in 2013 and remarried ahead of their 2016 split. Riley has since moved on with Thomas Brodie-Sangster, whom she met on the set of Pistol in March 2021.