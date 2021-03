Bethenny Frankel

After coming under fire for attacking Meghan, the Real Housewives of New York City alum reversed course while watching the interview. “Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating and powerless. I’m a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice,” she tweeted. “When I heard of the interview, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you.”