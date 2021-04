Daniel Kaluuya

The Get Out star referenced Harry and Meghan’s claims about the family and Archie’s skin color during his Saturday Night Live monologue on April 3.

“I know you’re hearing my accent and thinking, ‘Oh no. He’s not Black. He’s British.’ I’m here to reassure you that I’m Black and I’m British,” Kaluuya said. ”I’m what the royal family was worried the baby would look like.”