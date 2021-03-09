Hillary Clinton

“It was heartbreaking to see the two of them sitting there having to describe how difficult it was to be accepted, to be integrated,” the former presidential candidate said during a Washington Post Live event.

“You know I’ve had my time in the box with the British tabloids, as anybody who is in the public eye has had. And their cruelty in going after Meghan was just outrageous,'” Clinton continued. “I just hope that there will be some serious thoughtful consideration in all of the institutions, not just in response to what Meghan and Harry were talking about, but literally across all of our societies.”