Hugh Jackman

The Wolverine star called Meghan and Harry’s interview “courageous” via an Instagram video shared on March 8.

“There we were, witnessing an incredibly high-profile woman and her husband speak so openly, courageously, honestly, with such dignity about, really, the hardest time in their life and their cry for help,” Jackman said of the interview. “And I sit on the board for Gotcha4Life, an organization in Australia that is dealing with this issue of suicide, as well as mental fitness. And last night, I just thought, ‘Everyone needs to see this,’ because it is such an incredible example to never worry alone.”

The actor continued: “Seek help. And if you’re not getting help where you’re looking for it, keep looking — go somewhere else, because there is always help. Never worry alone. So, I just want to say thank you, Meghan. Thank you, Harry, for your courage.”