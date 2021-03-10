Janina Gavankar

Speaking with ITV on March 9, the Duchess of Sussex’s longtime friend said she felt relieved after the special, which she watched alongside Meghan and Harry, aired.

“We are all happy that we are in a new era. We get to tell the truth. Things are different now. But I will say, I don’t speak for them. I speak for myself,” Gavankar said on This Morning. “I am so thankful that they are finally acknowledging the experience but on the other side, I know that the family and the staff were well aware of the extend of it. And though their recollections may vary, ours don’t because we lived through it with them.”