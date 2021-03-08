TV

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Tell-All Interview: Celebrities React to the Duke and Duchess’ Bombshell Revelations

By
Matt James Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Tell-All Interview Celebrities React Bombshell Revelations
 ABC/Craig Sjodin
7
7 / 7
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Matt James

“Not surprised at all by what I’m hearing, just a sad reminder,” the Bachelor season 25 star tweeted.

Back to top