Amy Brenneman (Violet Turner)

The Emmy nominee has starred in films including Heat, Daylight, Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her, Nine Lives and The Jane Austen Book Club. Following the end of Private Practice, she portrayed Laurie Garvey on HBO’s The Leftovers from 2014 to 2017. Brenneman was previously known for playing Detective Janice Licalsi on NYPD Blue and Judge Amy Gray on Judging Amy. She shares children Charlotte and Bodhi with husband Brad Silberling.