‘Private Practice’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Audra McDonald (Naomi Bennett)

The Juilliard alum is a six-time Tony winner, earning the accolades for her roles in Carousel, Ragtime and A Raisin in the Sun, among other Broadway shows. In 2017, she was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame. Outside of the Great White Way, McDonald has appeared on Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Wife and The Good Fight. She went on to join Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski in the 2022 HBO Max series The Gilded Age. The Grammy winner married Peter Donovan in 2000 before welcoming daughter Zoe the following year. McDonald split from the musician in 2009 and wed Will Swenson, with whom she welcomed daughter Sally in 2016.