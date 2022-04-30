‘Private Practice’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Benjamin Bratt (Jake Reilly)

On the big screen, Bratt has appeared in Miss Congeniality, Traffic, Piñero, Catwoman, Despicable Me 2 and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. His song “Remember Me” in the 2017 animated movie Coco won Best Original Song at the 2018 Academy Awards. The film also earned the trophy for Best Animated Feature. Bratt has also starred on Frasier, Modern Family and 24: Live Another Day. After splitting from Julia Roberts in the early 2000s, the actor moved on with wife Talisa Soto. They wed in 2002 and share two children: daughter Sophia and son Mateo.