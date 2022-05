Brian Benben (Sheldon Wallace)

Before joining the ABC medical drama, the Virginia native played Martin Tupper on HBO’s Dream On. He met wife Madeleine Stowe while filming his first movie, 1981’s The Gangster Chronicles, and the pair welcomed daughter May in 1996. Benben briefly teamed up with Rhimes once more in 2014 with a guest role in Scandal before starring on Imposters in 2017.