‘Private Practice’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd)

The Canadian star has been a mainstay in the Grey’s Anatomy universe since 2010, also appearing on Station 19. Scorsone married Rob Giles, a member of the rock band The Rescues, in 2009. The pair went on to welcome daughters Eliza, Paloma and Arwen in 2012, 2016 and 2019, respectively. Their middle child was born with Down syndrome, and Scorsone has since become a vocal advocate for those with cognitive disabilities. She and Giles separated in March 2020, filing for divorce two months later.