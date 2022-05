Chris Lowell (William ‘Dell’ Parker)

Apart from his work on TV, the Veronica Mars alum has also appeared in Up in the Air, The Help and Promising Young Woman, all of which were nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards after their release. He made his directorial debut with 2013’s Beside Still Waters before starring on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father nearly a decade later. In July 2021, Lowell announced that he quietly welcomed a baby girl with longtime girlfriend Kerry Bishé.