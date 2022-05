KaDee Strickland (Charlotte King)

Dubbed as a Hollywood “scream queen,” the Georgia native is known for her work in The Sixth Sense, The Grudge, Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid and The Flock. She went on to have roles in Something’s Gotta Give and Fever Pitch before returning to TV in 2016 for Hulu’s Shut Eye. Strickland sparked a romance with Jason Behr while filming The Grudge, and she married the Dawson’s Creek alum in 2006. They share son Atticus, born in 2013.