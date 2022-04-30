‘Private Practice’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Kate Walsh (Addison Montgomery)

After Private Practice ended in 2013, Walsh briefly returned to the Grey’s universe during season 19 of the original series. Other notable TV credits include Bad Judge, The Umbrella Academy, 13 Reasons Why and Emily in Paris. On the big screen, she’s appeared in Kicking & Screaming, Perks of Being a Wallflower and Legion. The Under the Tuscan Sun star was diagnosed with benign meningioma, a slow-growing tumor, in 2015 and later underwent surgery to have it removed. She has been linked to Andrew Nixon since 2020 following her divorce from 20th Century Fox exec Alex Young.