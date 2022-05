Paul Adelstein (Cooper Freedman)

Along with Private Practice, the Chicago native has starred on Scandal, I Feel Bad and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. He cocreated Bravo’s Imposters, which aired for two seasons from 2017 to 2018. The Scrubs alum was married to Liza Weil from 2006 to 2016, when the Gilmore Girls alum filed for divorce. She requested to share custody of the duo’s daughter, Adelstein, born in 2010.