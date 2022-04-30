‘Private Practice’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Taye Diggs (Sam Bennett)

A star of stage and screen, Diggs is known for his work in Broadway’s Rent and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His movie credits include films How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Brown Sugar, The Best Man, Set It Up and Rent, in which he reprised the role of Benny the landlord. Along with Grey’s and Private Practice, the New Jersey native has appeared on Will & Grace, New Girl and All American. He had a brief cameo on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, reuniting with ex Amanza Smith. Diggs shares son Walker with ex-wife Idina Menzel.