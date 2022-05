Tim Daly (Pete Wilder)

Daly was nominated for an Emmy in 2007 for his performance as J.T. Dolan on The Sopranos before joining the medical drama. He has since appeared on The Mindy Project, Hot in Cleveland and Madam Secretary. In 2021, he began starring on The CW’s The Game alongside Tia Mowry and Brandy. The After Darkness actor married Amy Van Nostrand in 1982, and the pair welcomed two children before splitting in 2010. Daly moved on with Madam Secretary’s Téa Leoni in 2014.