Danielle Jonas

The Married to Jonas alum, 35, lost her voice before the show, so host Thompson, 43, told her jokes for her. “I met Kevin on vacation, and before that, the only thing I’ve done on vacation that ruined my life was getting vacation braids,” the Kenan star read. “I basically ignored him the whole time, which he loved because he said it reminded him of his mom.”

Danielle also teased Kevin, 34, about their daughters Alena, 7, and Valentina, 5. “We had them the old-fashioned way, when he went on tour and I slept with the milkman,” Thompson read. “And like most people, our daughters don’t even know that he’s famous.”