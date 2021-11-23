Priyanka Chopra Jonas

“I’m from India, a country rich in culture, in music, in entertainment,” Chopra joked. “So clearly the Jonas Brothers didn’t make it over there.”

The actress also addressed the 10-year age gap between the duo. “We teach each other things,” she explained. “He showed me how to use TikTok, for example. And I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”

Finally, she revealed who she’d leave Nick for if the opportunity ever arose. “I wouldn’t want to be married to anyone else, guys, I’m serious,” she said. “Unless of course Chris Hemsworth suddenly became single. Might change things.”