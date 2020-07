Christian Siriano, Season 4

At just 21 years old, Siriano was one of the youngest designers to compete on the reality series and took home the win in 2008. Later that year, he started his own namesake brand. His designs have been worn by Michelle Obama, Billy Porter, Leslie Jones, Danielle Brooks and Taylor Swift. In 2018, it was announced that Siriano would be taking over for Gunn as Project Runway mentor, with Kloss replacing Klum as the show’s host.