Dom Streater, Season 12

The Philadelphia-based designer walked away with the win in 2013 and continues to create work inspired by “global textiles, travel and history.” Although her path to victory wasn’t easy, she came away from the competition feeling stronger than ever. “I knew why I was there and I knew how important this was to me,” she told Today at the time. “I made sure to keep that as my main focus, everything else was background noise to me.”