Erin Robertson, Season 15

Robertson’s work has been featured in Marie Claire, Nylon, Teen Vogue, Forbes, Elite Daily and more high-profile fashion magazines. Along with her Project Runway win, she was the recipient of the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Teen Vogue Scholarship in 2016. She has curated events for the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston and worked on styling content for Perrier and Starburst.