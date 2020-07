Jay McCarroll, Season 1

The show’s first winner was awarded $100,000, a mentorship from Banana Republic and a chance to show off his work during New York Fashion Week in 2005. He later turned down the money and the mentorship, citing contractual issues. McCarroll went on to teach at Philadelphia University and had his own fashion line on the QVC network. In 2010, he appeared on MTV’s Celebrity Fit Club and lost a total of 40 pounds.