Jeffrey Sebelia, Season 3

The edgy designer went on to work with Gwen Stefani, Madonna, Marilyn Manson, Jennifer Lopez and the late Chester Bennington after winning the third season of the reality show. He was named head designer of Fluxus in 2010 and later left the position to start a punk-inspired kids’ fashion line, La Miniatura. Sebelia came in 7th on the third season of Project Runway: All Stars, which aired in 2013.