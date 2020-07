Michelle Lesniak, Season 11

The former reality contestant won the show’s first ever teams edition and has since returned to Portland, Oregon, to create “small production and emotive clothing” with her own brand. After winning Project Runway, she told the Hollywood Reporter that she was ready to build a bigger company. “I’m a one-woman show right now, and I can’t do it anymore,” she said in 2013. “It’s too tough. It’s time for an expansion and to take over the world.”