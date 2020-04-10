‘Psych’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Corbin Bernsen
The L.A. Law alum played Shawn’s ex-cop father, Henry Spencer, who instead of enjoying retirement gets involved with his son’s cases and helps him solve crime — sometimes in the form of childhood flashback lessons. The California native followed up the series with a slew of Hallmark movies including A Time to Dance and Love’s Complicated. In 2019, Bernsen starred in films like Sunrise in Heaven, Swell, The Russian Bride and more before playing Kylie Nevin on The Resident.Back to top