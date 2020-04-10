‘Psych’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Corbin Bernsen

The L.A. Law alum played Shawn’s ex-cop father, Henry Spencer, who instead of enjoying retirement gets involved with his son’s cases and helps him solve crime — sometimes in the form of childhood flashback lessons. The California native followed up the series with a slew of Hallmark movies including A Time to Dance and Love’s Complicated. In 2019, Bernsen starred in films like Sunrise in Heaven, Swell, The Russian Bride and more before playing Kylie Nevin on The Resident.