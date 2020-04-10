‘Psych’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Dulé Hill

Hill had a successful TV career before Psych; he played Charlie Young on The West Wing, and has continued to thrive since its end. After playing pharmaceutical rep and part-owner of Psych Detective Agency Burton “Gus” Guster for eight seasons, the New Jersey native portrayed Larry Siefert on Ballers from 2015 to 2017 and played Albert Cobb on Doubt in 2017. Hill continued his TV career with a role on USA’s Suits from 2017 to 2019 as Alex Williams. In 2018, the actor married Jazmyn Simon, and in May 2019 they welcomed their first child together.