‘Psych’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

James Roday

The Texas native played psychic detective Shawn Spencer on the hit crime series. Throughout the show, Shawn and his best friend Gus helped the Santa Barbara Police Department solve crimes using his “gift,” and Shawn continually won over the victims, women and cops in the city. In addition to reprising his role in the TV movie spinoff in 2017, Roday appeared in a few movies since the show’s end in 2014, including Pushing Dead, before landing another hit TV role. In 2018, he began his portrayal of Gary Mendez on ABC’s A Million Little Things.