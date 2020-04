Kirsten Nelson

Nelson played the hard-hitting interim-turned-permanent chief Karen Vick, who first hired Shawn and Gus to help the SB Police Department. Although Shawn and Gus got under her skin, she rooted for them and often overlooked all of their wild antics. Nelson added a cameo on NCIS: New Orleans, Bones and This Is Us to her TV credits following the USA series. She also had a recurring role on 2017’s Versus and appeared in four episodes of 2018’s K.C. Undercover.