Kurt Fuller

Psych wouldn’t be as much fun without the quirky coroner Woody, played by Fuller. The California native didn’t join the cast until 2009, but his oddball traits and sneaky ways of slipping Shawn and Gus clues was welcomed by the pineapple-loving fans. Fuller followed up his time on the drama with a role on Manhattan Love Story, Us & Them and The Good Wife. His TV credits also include Kings of Con, The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, Heathers, Supernatural and Evil.