‘Psych’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Maggie Lawson

Lawson didn’t appear in the pilot for the USA series, but beginning in episode 2, she portrayed officer and detective Juliet O’Hara and eventual love interest of Shawn — although they had their issues over whether or not he was really psychic. The Kentucky native stuck with TV following Psych with a recurring role on Two and a Half Men, followed by Angel From Hell and Netflix’s The Ranch from 2017 to 2018. Lawson appeared on Lethal Weapon and Santa Clarita Diet before starring as Kay on 2020’s Outmatched. She’s also become a Hallmark Channel movie staple with Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy, The Story of Us and more.