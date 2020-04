Sage Brocklebank

The Canada native portrayed the wholesome, nice guy cop Buzz McNab, who couldn’t help but fall for Shawn’s charm and allow him into crime scenes that he otherwise wouldn’t have had access to. Brocklebank has since added the TV movies Heavenly Match, The Irresistible Blueberry Farm and Darrow & Darrow 2 to his acting credits. He also appeared on A Series of Unfortunate Events, Supergirl and Michelle’s for a few episodes.