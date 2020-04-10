‘Psych’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Timothy Omundson

Omundson played SB Police’s head detective Carlton Lassiter, who didn’t enjoy having to share the spotlight with a “psychic.” He was, however, a softy deep down and frequently worked well with Shawn. Post-Psych, the Missouri native appeared on episodes of Supernatural and Hot in Cleveland before playing King Richard on Galavant for two seasons. He continued his TV work with guest-starring roles on American Housewife and This Is Us. In April 2017, he suffered a massive stroke, which resulted in his small role in the first Psych TV movie. He is set to return for the 2020 follow-up.