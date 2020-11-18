Reality TV

Ariana Madix Confirms She’s Team Scheana Shay in Lala Kent Feud, Teases ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 and More Revelations

By
Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval Raise Over 50,000 for Unemployed TomTom Staff
Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval on July 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. MediaPunch/Shutterstock
6
6 / 6
podcast
Flash_600x338

Status With Katie — and Possibilities of a TomTom Spinoff

“I would love that,” Ariana said of a show following Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s bar with Lisa Vanderpump. “Whenever me and Katie hang out, we always have a really fun time. I really enjoy her. We send a lot of TikToks back and forth to each other and then sometimes she’ll be like, ‘Is Tom at your house?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ … They’re always together the Toms. And with COVID, it’s like she’s at home, I’m here and Tom and Tom will be over in the corner doing their Cameos.”

 

 

Back to top