Ariana vs Stassi

A theme of season 8 was the cast poking fun at Ariana and Sandoval’s lack of furniture in their new house, but Ariana got visibly angry when she heard Stassi joked about their home. In reality, it was Lala who made the crack, which fans learned in the May 19 finale.

“I just call so much bulls—t on Ariana ‘ripping into me’ because this is about me,” Stassi said on the aftershow. “If you heard anyone else was saying this, you wouldn’t give a s—t because everyone else, including yourself, is talking about this. The second you hear my name, if even it’s false, you guys are looking for the opportunity to be like, ‘See, she’s an a—hole.’ … Every issue we’ve ever had is on her.”

Lala then suggested that Ariana’s issue with Stassi is the Next Level Basic author’s “success.”

“I know the word jealousy — a lot of people have a hard time with that, especially them — but I think there’s just something she has that they want,” Katie added. “And she just has it and that pisses them off and that’s called jealousy.”