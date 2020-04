Danica’s Past

After Danica revealed that two of her exes once filed restraining orders against her during the April 14 episode, she further explained on the aftershow.

“[One] is from college and it was my fault. I may have done something to his car,” she said, noting that the second situation happened in high school. “They’re both Pisces, but you know, whatever. They deserved it. I hate Pisces. My ex was a psycho.”