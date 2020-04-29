Defending Carter

After Carter sent Stassi and Beau a nasty text following their engagement on the April 28 episode, Kristen defended her ex on the after show.

“I agree the timing was poor but he was literally the only person defending me and having my back,” Kristen said. “It was also horrible that Beau had me on the invite list and then I got uninvited because Stassi threw a temper tantrum the day before. … I introduced you guys!”

Beau added that it was a “bummed” that Kristen wasn’t at the engagement party, but Stassi disagreed.

“We may all get to a place where I am just so over the moon ecstatic for her to come to our wedding,” she said. “But at that moment if she would have came Beau, a lot of that night would have dedicated to be having to have conversations with Kristen figuring out our relationship. It wouldn’t have been about you and me. The right thing happened.”