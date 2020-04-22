Jax and LVP Talk Scheana’s Love Life

Scheana thought it was “insulting as f—k” that Lisa accused her of lying about enjoying being single on the April 21 episode.

“She doesn’t listen to me when I talk. She talks at me,” Scheana said about her boss. “She tells me how I feel and it’s frustrating. … At the end of the day, I want to make myself happy first.”

Jax, meanwhile, slammed Scheana’s dating skills after Lisa said she was “desperate to be loved” on the aftershow.

“Should we ask the cast of The Bachelor? There’s about a handful of guys she’s dated off The Bachelor. I think she was just going down the list of which guy is single off The Bachelor,” Jax said. “She wants it so bad and she will do anything for these men that she’s in relationships with. … She gives it all away on the first date.”