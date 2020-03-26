Jax Gives Insight Into His Conversation With the Pastor

Jax and wife Brittany came under fire during the season for their wedding pastor’s past remarks about the LGBTQ community. While the couple ultimately opted to have Lance Bass marry them amid backlash from their fans and followers, Jax gave more insight into why they originally stood by their decision.

“We went out to lunch with him and we kind of said, ‘Listen, we understood that you said something and you’re aware of it and you apologized,’” the bartender said. “And he said, ‘OK, yes.’ And I go, ‘There’s nothing else, right?’ … We were like listen, ‘I just need to know who you are marrying and who’s going to be attending our wedding. We’re big people in the community. We’re going to have gay people at our wedding, are you OK with that?’ … And everything was fine.”