Jax Was ‘Bullied’ Into Having Sandoval in His Wedding

After Sandoval spoke to Jax about their original pastor’s comments, the groom kicked his co-best man out of his wedding party. While Jax eventually added Sandoval back in to stand by Schwartz, he regrets his decision.

“I got bullied into having him. I had Brittany on me, I had everybody going on me, ‘You’re going to regret this,’” Jax said. “I should have had him at the wedding but he should not have been standing next to me.”