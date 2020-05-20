Jax’s Issues With Ariana

Jax and Ariana had a tense discussion about their friendship — or lack thereof — during the May 19 finale.

“Apparently he was saying he had a sprained brain and that he was dealing with some depression,” Ariana said on the aftershow. “I was hopefully, in my mind, before that conversation, thinking, I would like to encourage him to see a professional, but that conversation ended up going differently that I expected.”

Jax, meanwhile, had choice words for his costar. “I dislike her,” he said. “I think she’s mean, she’s aggressive. If it’s not about her [or] it doesn’t involved her, she wants no part of it. I can go on and on and on. I just don’t like her. … I personally don’t think she brings anything to anyone’s life.”