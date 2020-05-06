Jax’s Rage Texts

During the May 5 episode of the show, fans watched Jax send mean messages to Max because the newbie planned a beach day too far away from their homes. After Sandoval showed the messages to everyone on the beach, Jax sent rage texts to him too.

“I think that they like to be the center of attention. Both of them,” Lisa said about Sandoval and Jax on the aftershow. “I think they are kind of equally narcissistic.”

Some of Jax’s other costars believe that he felt “threatened” by Max coming into the group and was upset that the attention was no longer on him and Brittany after their wedding.