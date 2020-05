Katie’s ‘Fun’ Side

Charli and Raquel gave Katie a backhanded compliment while discussing Ariana and Tom’s pool party on the aftershow.

“Katie was being herself that day,” Charli said. “She was being fun, which was super refreshing because all season Katie was being super judgey with the rest of the grandmas. She was being herself.”

While Raquel agreed, Scheana added that Katie acts different “when Stassi’s not around.”