Kristen Shades Katie for GNO Diss

Kristen referred to Katie not including her in wine night on the March 31 episode as “mean, cruel, f—king stupid and childish” on the aftershow.

“It was not supposed to be any dig at Kristen,” Katie replied. “I can’t put my life on hold because I’m not friends with Kristen.”

Raquel, for her part, was happy that Kristen wasn’t invited. “She’s so strung out on James and has this hatred toward him and everything surrounding him,” she said. “I can’t have a normal conversation with her.”